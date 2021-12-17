DinoSwap (DINO) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0952 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $416,361.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DinoSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052866 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.23 or 0.08034422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00078105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,784.37 or 1.00096511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00050822 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 164,322,175 coins and its circulating supply is 66,820,428 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DinoSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.