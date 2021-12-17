DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

DRTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 80,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $251,010.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 22NW LP lifted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 8,465,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,188,000 after buying an additional 226,444 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 455,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 27,026 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,678,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 326,505 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC lifted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,912,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,628,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

