disBalancer Market Cap Reaches $2.84 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. disBalancer has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $228,737.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00053231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.86 or 0.08228408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00077546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,772.29 or 0.99879887 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00050255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002741 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 5,677,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,289,729 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.