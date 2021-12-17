Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,776 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Discovery by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 659,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 258,827 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Discovery by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Discovery by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.35. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

