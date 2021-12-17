DMScript (DMST) Market Capitalization Tops $198,847.19

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. DMScript has a market cap of $198,847.19 and $1,403.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00053551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.99 or 0.08337628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,736.84 or 1.00122205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002728 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

