Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.02 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $22.16 billion and approximately $1.02 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.22 or 0.00312290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,562,526,748 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

