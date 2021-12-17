Dogeswap (DOGES) 24 Hour Volume Hits $918.00

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Dogeswap coin can currently be purchased for about $44.23 or 0.00095430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogeswap has a total market cap of $884,669.11 and $918.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogeswap has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00053275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.90 or 0.08303693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00077026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,286.45 or 0.99859229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00050285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002740 BTC.

About Dogeswap

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official website is doge-finance.com . Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogeswap Coin Trading

