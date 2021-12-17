Dogey-Inu (DINU) Achieves Market Cap of $5.39 Million

Dogey-Inu (CURRENCY:DINU) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Dogey-Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dogey-Inu has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $19,479.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogey-Inu has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052866 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.23 or 0.08034422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00078105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,784.37 or 1.00096511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00050822 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

About Dogey-Inu

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 964,970,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 420,984,653,108,067 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogey-Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogey-Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

