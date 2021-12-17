Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Lifted to Buy at Liberum Capital

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

DOM stock opened at GBX 436.40 ($5.77) on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of GBX 301.40 ($3.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 451.80 ($5.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 377.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 392.77.

In other news, insider Dominic Paul bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 381 ($5.04) per share, for a total transaction of £53,340 ($70,490.29). Also, insider Stella David purchased 30,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.89) per share, with a total value of £111,011.10 ($146,704.24).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

