Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $172.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.20. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $178.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

