Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102.50 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.37). Approximately 80,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 138,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.37).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 100.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

In other news, insider Joanna de Montgros bought 4,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £4,238.45 ($5,601.23).

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE)

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

