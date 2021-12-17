DoYourTip Reaches Market Cap of $647,950.04 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular exchanges. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $647,950.04 and approximately $28,667.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

