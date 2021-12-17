DREP [old] Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $27.57 Million (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on exchanges. DREP [old] has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039601 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00204337 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006668 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP [old] is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

