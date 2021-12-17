Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and approximately $182,869.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00053236 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.59 or 0.08214034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00077307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,687.16 or 0.99659341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00050371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

