Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Duluth by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,031,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after buying an additional 110,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 98.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 318,625 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 144,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLTH stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.83. Duluth has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $20.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

