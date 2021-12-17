Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Down 31.8% in November

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of DDEJF opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 23.30 and a current ratio of 20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.80. Dundee has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.43.

About Dundee

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

