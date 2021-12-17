Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Down 31.8% in November

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of DDEJF opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 23.30 and a current ratio of 20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.80. Dundee has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.43.
About Dundee
See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.