Dusk Network Trading 53.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 53.4% against the dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $190.71 million and approximately $51.19 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,163,707 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

