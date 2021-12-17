Dwight D. Smith Sells 893 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE VAC traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.80. 886,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,998. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.33.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $493,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.