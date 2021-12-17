DXdao One Day Trading Volume Hits $158,958.00 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. DXdao has a market cap of $30.83 million and $158,958.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for $625.03 or 0.01346625 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DXdao has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.72 or 0.00393667 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010508 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

