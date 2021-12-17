DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) VP Christopher T. Gregory Sells 3,000 Shares

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,533. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $474.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.18.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

