Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 4,225 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.30% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000.

JHML opened at $58.45 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $59.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.05.

