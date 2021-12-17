Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,237 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.25% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of MLPA opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $26.94 and a 1-year high of $41.54.

