Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 77,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 17,227 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 101,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.