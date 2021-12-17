Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.40% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,312,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,787,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 132.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

Shares of JHMD stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20.

