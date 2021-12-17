Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $260.57 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $266.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.09 and a 200-day moving average of $253.15.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

