Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.83 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $214.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $412.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.93 and its 200 day moving average is $226.41. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

