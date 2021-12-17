Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $676,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,264,000.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.