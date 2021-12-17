Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $676,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,264,000.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21.

