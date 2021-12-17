Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 384 shares of company stock worth $198,548. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Truist Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $620.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.66. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $644.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $255.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

