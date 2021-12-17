Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 7,010 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average of $89.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $93.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

