Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 5.1% during the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 31,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 51.1% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,757 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.34 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $397.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average of $143.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,855,124 shares of company stock valued at $818,160,388. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

