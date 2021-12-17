Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 316 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN opened at $400.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.06. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $413.65. The company has a market cap of $253.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.03.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.