Dynamic (DYN) Tops One Day Volume of $148.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $148.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,288.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.39 or 0.08378675 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.31 or 0.00313915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.52 or 0.00921425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00073994 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00010573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.14 or 0.00393497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00271620 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.