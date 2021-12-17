e-Gulden Trading Down 4.2% This Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $109.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.57 or 0.00316353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,987,671 coins and its circulating supply is 17,165,452 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

