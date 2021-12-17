e-Money 1-Day Volume Tops $309,388.00 (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001592 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $14.62 million and approximately $309,388.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00053408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.69 or 0.08205416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00078088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,544.12 or 1.00169259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00051447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

