Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Up 54.0% in November

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the November 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 598,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 167,290 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 70,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

ECC opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $457.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.5%. This is a boost from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.