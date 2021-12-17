EasyFi Price Hits $3.14 on Major Exchanges (EZ)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $359,999.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $3.14 or 0.00006675 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00039799 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00199528 BTC.

About EasyFi

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

