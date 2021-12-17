Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:ETG opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $22.85.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.