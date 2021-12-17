Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) Insider Purchases £23,000 in Stock

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGH) insider Peter Bazalgette bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($30,395.14).

Edge Performance VCT Public stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.39) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £88.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79. Edge Performance VCT Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125 ($1.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.03.

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

