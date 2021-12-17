Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman Sells 10,000 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $1,212,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE EW traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,450,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average of $112.24. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.56.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $494,011,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,011 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

