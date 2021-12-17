Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Trading 0% Higher

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.36. 89,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 261,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

About Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF)

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

