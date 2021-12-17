Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,683 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,427 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Electronic Arts worth $39,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.39 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.74.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.20.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $418,982.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,514 shares of company stock worth $4,886,927. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

