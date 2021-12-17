Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 62,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $9.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,210. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $161.78 and a 1-year high of $283.91. The company has a market cap of $257.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.79.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.72.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

