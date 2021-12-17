Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 27.3% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $279.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $161.78 and a 52 week high of $283.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.72.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.