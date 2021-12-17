Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY stock opened at $279.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $161.78 and a one year high of $283.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.79.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.72.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

