Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.72.

LLY stock opened at $279.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $266.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $161.78 and a 52 week high of $283.91.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

