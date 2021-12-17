Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Up 38.9% in November

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the November 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELROF remained flat at $$6.35 during midday trading on Friday. Elior Group has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22.

Get Elior Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELROF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elior Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elior Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.