Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.28.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELOX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Eloxx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,820 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,510,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,334,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $6.77.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

