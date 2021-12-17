Emercoin Price Hits $0.0664 on Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $41,002.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,582,169 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.