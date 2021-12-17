Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,452,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 101,344 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Enbridge worth $178,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE ENB opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

