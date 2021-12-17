Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will announce earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Encompass Health reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on EHC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 155,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,155,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

